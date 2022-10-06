2022 October 6 11:08

First batch of coal shipped from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula

Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion

The first batch of coal has been shipped from the Syradasayskoye field on the Taimyr peninsula, Krasnoyarsk Terminal Governor Aleksandr Uss wrote in his Telegram channel.

“Coal from our northernmost field, Syradasayskoye, was loaded. Everything is described with the word ‘most’ here – the conveyor, the technologies, the sea-going ships,” he wrote adding that despite all challenges Comprehensive Investment Project “Yenisey Siberia” expands its record list with real achievements.

Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation) is implementing a project on creation of a coal complex based on the reserves of the Syradasayskoye field. One of the world’s largest fields is located 110 km south-east of Dickson settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Its reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project foresees the construction of an open-pit coal mine with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes at the first phase and 10 million tonnes at the second phase, a processing plant and infrastructure facilities including a sea terminal, a road, a rotation camp, a power plant, an airdrome, etc. Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion. The project is to generate about 2,000 jobs.

Related link:

Annual throughput of Severnaya Zvezda project on Taimyr peninsula to exceed 7 million tonnes from 2026 >>>>