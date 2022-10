2022 October 6 10:34

AB Klaipėdos Nafta declares purchase option to acquire Independence

AB Klaipėdos Nafta (“KN”) has notified Hoegh LNG that KN exercises its option to acquire the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) Independence, according to Hoegh LNG's release.

The transfer of ownership is expected to occur in December 2024. Until then, the existing FSRU contract between a subsidiary of Höegh LNG and KN continues unchanged.