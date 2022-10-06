  • Home
  • 2022 October 6 10:30

    Oil production in Russia to decrease by 6-7% in 2023 - Alexander Novak

    Oil production in Russia is forecasted to decrease by 6-7% in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

    " A slowdown in the global economy could lead to a reduction in both the consumption of raw materials and investment in the oil and gas industry. The forecast for a decrease in Russian oil production is less significant – in 2023 it will be 93-94 percent of 2022 levels", said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

    OPEC+ approved oil production cut by 2 million barrels a day

