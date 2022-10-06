2022 October 6 09:47

Wartsila and Capital Gas to partner in greenhouse gas reduction with Fleet Decarbonisation Programme

The technology group Wartsila and Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. have agreed to partner in the development of a new Fleet Decarbonisation Programme aimed at achieving defined decarbonisation targets, according to the company's release. Under the programme, Wartsila will assist Capital Gas with advanced planning, and with support in assessing and assuring the performance of investments designed to meet the company’s greenhouse gas reduction ambitions, according to Wartsila's release.

The agreement, which is a tailored version of Wartsila’s Decarbonisation Service initiative, was signed in June 2022 and will be applied to a fleet of six 174’000 cbm LNG carriers within the Capital Gas management portfolio.



The Fleet Decarbonisation Programme includes a detailed Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) compliancy analysis of the vessels, predicting the fleet’s status in reference to the 2030 targets. The analysis will be based on advanced Machine Learning algorithms utilising extensive data on, among other things, vessel movements and locations, and the technical characteristics of each ship. The algorithms are powered by Wartsila’s CII Insight – a new set of capabilities that enable owners to forecast a vessel’s compliance with CII, and to understand the impact of alternative solutions.

Furthermore, the programme will support the selection of the most effective means for decarbonising the selected fleet from the vast array of solutions and technologies currently available. It will also take into consideration technical, operational, and commercial aspects affecting drydock planning and the recommended timing for implementing modifications and conversions.

In order to comply with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) upcoming Energy Efficiency for Existing Ships Index (EEXI) and CII protocols, fleet operators are faced with the complex task of selecting the optimal solution. Wartsila’s Fleet Decarbonisation Service tackles this challenge by combining data-driven assessments with expert insight, thereby enabling operators to achieve full compliance with cost-effective investments.



Wartsila is one of the global leaders in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.