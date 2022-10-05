2022 October 5 17:55

Initiation ceremony for cadets of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping held in Kronstadt

On October 1, 2022, the cadet initiation ceremony for the cadets of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping took place on the Yakornaya Square in the fortress city of Kronstadt, according to Rosmorrechflot.

Alexander Strelnikov, Acting Director of the FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch, who joined the solemn event, congratulated the first-year cadets on the start of training and wished them further success in learning the ropes.

In his speech, Alexander Strelnikov noted the strategic partnership between the university and FSUE “Rosmorport”, described career opportunities when working at the enterprise, stressing that theoretical knowledge and practical skills acquired by cadets, including during sailing practice on board the Mir sailing training boat, would be a great contribution to the development of Russian maritime transport.

As part of the celebrations, cadets and guests laid flowers at the monuments to Admirals Fyodor Ushakov and Stepan Makarov, the outstanding figures of the Russian Navy, located on the Yakornaya Square in Kronstadt.

The official initiation event ended with the oath of first-year cadets and the consecration of cadet shoulder straps in the Patriarchal St. Nicolas Naval Cathedral.