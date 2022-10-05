2022 October 5 17:25

Unmanned electric passenger ships can appear in Saint-Petersburg

There are prospects of launching unmanned electric passenger ships in Saint-Petersburg, Aleksandra Bakhmutskaya, Director of SPb SPI Interurban Transport Agency, said at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

“We see the development of so called smart aids to navigation in some regions of the Russian Federation and we see experiments on application of unmanned navigation technologies actively conducted worldwide and in Russia, the development of electrically powered water transport. In this segment, Moscow is the first in Russia and we are looking forward to launching of electric water transport in Moscow. We are ready to follow,” said Aleksandra Bakhmutskaya.

According to her, a student project on development of unmanned water transport powered by electricity is to be launched in 2022. “I think such technologies have a great future, especially in small distance transportation of passengers in cities or, so to say, from one bank to another,” says the expert.

