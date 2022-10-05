2022 October 5 17:06

MSPs back Forth Green Freeport bid to deliver green growth plan for Scotland

Scottish Parliament politicians have today (05 October) given their backing to the Forth Green Freeport bid which has the potential to generate up to 50,000 new green jobs and act as a catalyst for new clean technologies and renewable energy manufacturing in Scotland. The ambitious bid proposal which was submitted in June 2022 to the Scottish and UK Governments, will make a significant contribution to the re-industrialisation of Scotland, unlocking £6bn of private and public investment, according to the Forth Ports Limited's release.

Regional list and constituency MSPs who cover the bid’s geography area signed their support at the event in Holyrood. A Forth green corridor will be created as part of the bid submitted by a consortium comprising both private and public organisations – Forth Ports; Babcock; Edinburgh Airport; INEOS; Scarborough Muir Group; and Falkirk, Edinburgh and Fife Councils, have committed to delivering the bid’s vision.



The bid proposal for a Forth Green Freeport was submitted to the Scottish and UK Government in June 2022 and a decision is expected in the coming weeks on the winning locations of two Green Freeports for Scotland.

The bid encompasses three key ports on the Forth (Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth); industrial facilities and logistics centres along the north and south shores of the Firth of Forth; and Edinburgh Airport. Together they create an ambitious and attractive green investment zone which is focused on the Forth but will have a much broader impact across Scotland. The bid is supported by Falkirk Council, Fife Council and the City of Edinburgh Council who will all continue to play an integral part in the preparation of the Forth Green Freeport and, if successful, its eventual delivery.



