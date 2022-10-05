2022 October 5 17:36

Kongsberg Digital signs new partnership agreement with Alpha Ori Technologies

Alpha Ori Technologies is set to use Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight as their data infrastructure solution, thereby adding Alpha Ori’s SMARTShip™ application to the Kognifai Marketplace, according to the company's release.



The partnership agreement will connect Alpha Ori Technologies to Vessel Insight, Kongsberg Digital’s secure vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure. This will provide instant access to fleet and vessel specific dashboards, as well as ad-hoc reporting and analysis tools.

Through Kognifai Marketplace, Vessel Insight subscribers will be able to access the Alpha Ori Technologies SMARTShip application.

SMARTShip is based upon real time data analytics with the objective of improving efficiency, reducing losses and driving the de-carbonisation and sustainability agenda.



Alpha Ori Technologies and Kongsberg Digital share a vision to digitalize the maritime industry. As partners, Alpha Ori Technologies and Kongsberg Digital will continue to develop important decision making tools and applications to make the maritime industry smarter, greener and safer. With the Vessel Insight platform serving as the infrastructure of the partnership, scaling for both sides can now also happen at a greater pace than before.

“SMARTShip’s integration with Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight platform will reduce lead time for deployment and therefore, faster scaling on our platform. It will also optimize data transmission from vessels and enable plug and play deployment of SMARTShip by removing the need for any Alpha Ori Technologies installation onboard. Through the Kongsberg Digital Cloud integration partnership, Alpha Ori Technologies is looking forward to supercharging the maritime digital transformation”, says Bala Sankaran, co-CEO of Alpha Ori Technologies.