2022 October 5 15:50

Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 9M’2022 rose by 3.6% YoY

Image source: Russian Railways

In January-September 2022, container transportation on the internal network of Russian Railways totaled 1.87 million TEU, 3.6% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to Russian Railways. Total transportation on Russian Railways’ network rose by 0.5% to 4.8 million TEU (including loaded and empty containers), according to the company.

The number of loaded containers exceeded 3.3 million TEU (48.9 million tonnes, +2.7%) including chemicals and soda – 577.1 thousand TEU (+3%); timber – 445.6 thousand TEU (-1.7%); industrial goods – 318.7 thousand TEU (-11.2%); metal hardware – 279 thousand TEU (-10.6%); paper – 275.7 thousand TEU (+5.6%); machines, machine tools, engines – 255,3 thousand TEU (-7.7%); ferrous metal – 176.1 thousand TEU (-3,6%); automobiles and components – 153 thousand TEU (-26,7%); other cargo and consolidated cargo – 136.1 thousand TEU (+7.3%), construction cargo – 134.2 thousand TEU (+20%); non-ferrous metal – 100.2 thousand TEU (-12,63%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 93.4 thousand TEU (up 2.4 times); crude oil and oil products – 58.4 thousand TEU (+8.1%); non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials – 27.5 thousand TEU (+0.4%); grain – 28.2 thousand TEU (up 1.4 times); fish – 27.3 thousand TEU (up 1.4 times); meat and butter – 20.4 thousand TEU (+14.2%); milling products – 8.5 thousand TEU (+8%); potato, vegetables, fruit – 8.3 thousand TEU (+5.3%); other food products – 177.1 thousand TEU (+27.8%).

In January-September 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 921.2 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.6%, year-on-year.