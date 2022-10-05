2022 October 5 14:18

Marine passenger infrastructure of Saint-Petersburg should be converted to cater for inland water transport ‒ expert

425 passenger ships are registered in Saint-Petersburg

Marine passenger infrastructure of Saint-Petersburg should be converted to cater for inland water transport, Aleksandra Bakhmutskaya, Director of SPb SPI Interurban Transport Agency, said at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

“In view of the changing geopolitical situation, the arecovery of sea cruises on a mid-term horizon is quite doubtful if a ferry or cruise link with Kaliningrad is not launched. On the one hand, it is a problem, but on the other hand it provides opportunities for inland water transport," said the speaker.

According to her, river cruises have recently got an additional impetus to development as well as a chance for revival amid the transformation of tourism preferences in Russia and general development of domestic tourism. In 2021, passenger turnover on river routes in Saint-Petersburg almost tripled to 120 thousand people.

Aleksandra Bakhmutskaya also noted the development of intra-city water transport: 425 passenger ships are registered in Saint-Petersburg.

