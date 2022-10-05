2022 October 5 13:54

NOREBO commences preparation works on construction of reefer terminal “Udarnik” in Murmansk Region

The terminal’s annual throughput is estimated at 800 thousand tonnes.

NOREBO says it has commenced preparation works on construction of reefer terminal “Udarnik” at the Minkino settlement in the Murmansk Region.

According to the statement, it will be one of the largest terminals for handling fish products and servicing fishing ships. The terminal is to be built within the Arctic Capital PDA. It is aimed at maximization of the Northern Sea Route efficiency. Udarnik will offer services on loading/unloading of cargo, storage of frozen and cooled products.

The project foresees the construction of a container terminal and an automated industrial freezer. The terminal’s freezing facilities will have a capacity of 35 thousand tonnes including 25 thousand tonnes in the berth zone and 10 thousand tonnes in the rear yard. The automated freezing facility of 10 thousand tonnes in capacity is to be put into operation in 2023. The terminal’s annual throughput is estimated at 800 thousand tonnes.

According to earlier statement, investments into the Udarnik project are estimated at RUB 3.9 billion.

