2022 October 5 13:32

Pavilion Energy and MOL name newbuild LNG bunker vessel

Pavilion Energy and Mitsui O.S.K Lines, Ltd. (MOL) held a ship naming ceremony on 4 October at Sembcorp Marine’s flagship Tuas Boulevard Yard, according to MOL's release.

The Singapore-flagged vessel was named Brassavola, after a species of orchid (orchids being the national flower of Singapore).

Measuring 116.5m in length and 22.0m in width with a capacity of 12,000m3, it is Singapore’s largest vessel of its kind to be built locally. The ship is also the first newbuild LNG Bunker Vessel for Pavilion Energy and Sembcorp Marine’s first LNG bunker vessel construction project.

When launched into operation, it will be the largest LNG bunker vessel in service in the Port of Singapore. The vessel features two GTT Mark III Flex membrane tanks, known for its superior characteristics including lower internal pressure, temperature and boil-off rate; which translates into greater tank durability, safer fuel transfer operations and reduced cargo loss through evaporation.

The twin membrane tanks also weigh less and occupy less ship space, allowing the vessel to carry more cargo and consume less fuel during transportation. For cleaner propulsion, the bunker vessel will have dual-fuel engines running on LNG or marine diesel oil.

The vessel is scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2023. Brassavola’s size and length specification enhances operational flexibility and maneuverability. Leveraging state-of- the-art technology, which include superior loading and bunkering rate up to 2,000m3 per hour, mass flow metering and online Gas Chromatograph systems, the vessel offers customers higher operational efficiency and faster bunkering turnover. At the same time, its on-board reliquefaction technology allows for more efficient boil-off gas management which helps cut wastage and reduce carbon emissions.

Brassavola is owned by Indah Singa Maritime Pte. Ltd. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL and will be chartered by Pavilion LNG Bunker I Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy. Brassavola will be employed by Pavilion Energy to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore.

Under a long-term agreement with Pavilion Energy, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels will also be employing Brassavola to supply LNG bunker to its customers. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of its worldwide bunkering activities. Pavilion Energy and TotalEnergies Marine Fuels are among three licensed suppliers of LNG bunker fuels in the Port of Singapore.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a shipping company operating about 800 ships across the world, headquartered in Japan. MOL develops various social infrastructure businesses centering on ocean shipping, technologies and services to meet ever-changing social needs including environmental protection. MOL fleet includes dry cargo ships, liquefied natural gas carriers, Ro-Ro Car Carrier ships, oil tankers, etc.

Pavilion Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. Headquartered in Singapore, its global energy business encompasses natural gas supply and marketing activities in South-East Asia and Europe; and global LNG trading, shipping and optimisation; as well as energy hedging and financial solutions. Pavilion Energy has also been a pioneer by developing LNG bunkering for the maritime industry and by promoting greenhouse gas emissions reduction and carbon offsets in the LNG value chain.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. A long-term partner to the global shipping industry, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels serves more than 200 shipping customers across over 130 ports in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries.