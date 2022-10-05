2022 October 5 11:21

Port of Rotterdam Authority presents future scenarios for 2050

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has developed four diverse global scenarios in detail, according to the company's release. Central to these analyses was the issue of how changes in geopolitics, economics, society and technology would impact the port-industrial complex and the size and composition of the port's throughput.

The four scenarios towards 2050 and their corresponding concise story lines are:

Connected Deep Green: Effective global cooperation with acceleration on digital transparency in logistics chains and global commitment to targets to combat climate change, resulting in global carbon neutrality by 2050, broad prosperity and high economic growth and a maximum temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celcius this century.

Regional Well-Being: From a shared commitment to transition, in the absence of sufficient global trust, a tilt towards a regional focus on clean and healthy environments, privacy and well-being emerges within clusters of countries by early 2030. This results in a deteriorating business environment for basic industry in north-western Europe and moderate economic growth.

Protective Markets: A world with distrust between power blocks, global geopolitical tensions and suboptimal integration in logistics chains. There are competing economic interests in a fragmented world with focus on self-sufficiency, financial prosperity, resilience and defence. No global carbon neutrality before 2100 and low economic growth.

Wake-Up Call: Increasing concerns about the economic impact of external shocks such as food and energy availability or extreme weather mark a turning point. There is growing awareness that strategic cooperation and rigorous measures are needed to reduce carbon emissions. This results in strategically strong EU policies, moderate economic growth and late but rapid transition to renewable energy.

The impact of each scenario has on throughput in the port of Rotterdam is summarised in the infographic below:

