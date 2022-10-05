2022 October 5 11:29

Throughput of Azov port in 9M’2022 fell by 13% YoY to 6.8 million tonnes

Coal handling rose by 27%

In January-September 2022, seaport of Azov handled 6.79 million tonnes of cargo, down 13%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport dropped by 12%, year-on-year, to 5.74 million tonnes.

In the reported period, exports fell by 10% to 2.38 million tonnes, imports – by 23% to 269 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 12% to 3.09 million tonnes, transit – by 19% to 1.05 million tonnes.



In the reported period, grain, coal and oil products made the bulk of cargo turnover. Handling of grain fell by 21% to 4.22 million tonnes, oil products – by 6% to 1.16 million tonnes while handling of coal rose by 27% to 1.03 million tonnes.

In January-September 2022, the port of Azov registered 2,079 arrivals and 2,099 departures versus 2.478 arrivals and 2.489 departures in January-September 2021.

Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.

