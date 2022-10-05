2022 October 5 10:20

Anemoi and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry to offer full wind propulsion technology installation services

Anemoi Marine Technologies, a UK provider of Rotor Sails to the shipping industry, has reached an agreement with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co (CHI), one of China’s major shipbuilding organisations. CHI has nine yards capable of up to 7.5m dwt annual production across all major vessel segments and a significant global customer base, according to COSCO's release.

CHI customers will now have the option to install Anemoi’s award-winning Rotor Sails on newbuild vessels or retrofit during dry dock. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies can offer a turnkey installation solution to customers.

Rotor Sails, also known as Flettner Rotors, are an energy saving technology. The mechanical sails are comprised of tall cylinders which, when driven to spin, harness the renewable power of the wind to provide auxiliary propulsion to vessels which significantly reduces fuel consumption and lowers harmful emissions entering the atmosphere by 5-30%.





