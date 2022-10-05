2022 October 5 10:05

Shearwater GeoServices to introduce the geophysical company’s first dual ROV seismic vessel

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) is set to introduce the geophysical company’s first dual ROV seismic vessel, equipped with a broad scope of operational capabilities. Designed to deploy ocean bottom nodes in both deep and shallow water the vessel will also be able to provide high quality source for surveys and conduct towed streamer surveys, according to the company's release.

The dual ROV vessel, under Shearwater ownership and management, is expected to be available to clients early in the second quarter of 2023 following a conversion of the SW Tasman multipurpose vessel. The conversion is an example of how Shearwater can leverage its flexible fleet to provide additional high-end capacity tailored to client’s needs in response to a significant increase in demand for ocean bottom seismic.

“In short, this is the world’s first commercial multi-technology geophysical ROV vessel with source and towed streamer capability, and able to perform ocean bottom ROV surveys as a single unit,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, the original vessels designers, will provide conversion engineering, with Evotec providing launch and recovery solutions and ROVOP providing dual work ROV’s with associated ROV personnel.



Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world’s largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, Schlumberger, and GC Rieber Shipping ASA.