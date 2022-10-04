2022 October 4 18:43

Samskip adds Value Maritime CO2 capture to decarbonisation strategy

Samskip is making carbon capture a key part of its integrated plan for decarbonising shipping, after choosing the Value Maritime ‘Filtree’ gas cleaning solution for the container ships Samskip Innovator and Samskip Endeavour, according to the company's release.

For ships running on conventional marine fuels, the Filtree system captures 30% or more of CO2 emissions, providing owners with a direct response to coming restrictions on greenhouse gasses. Carbon capture is complementary to other parts of Samskip’s maturing strategy for decarbonisation.



Other strands of Samskip’s sustainability strategy is to build two emission-free ‘SeaShuttle’ ships powered by 3.2MW hydrogen fuel cells, and a battery-powered barge initiative.

Value Maritime has developed its Filtree technology as a prefabricated, pre-installed gas cleaning system for ships which removes sulphur, particulate matter and CO2. The system also neutralises the PH value of wash water, removing oil residues and ultra-fine particles.

Due for commissioning in early 2023, each Samskip installation will feature a gas cleaning unit behind the ship funnel, with recovered CO2 pumped to a 10MW CO2 battery set housed in ISO tank containers and carried on deck. Charged during the voyage, these batteries are unloaded in port, with Value Maritime trucking them to CO2 consumers such as greenhouses for discharge, then returning them empty for the next voyage.

With multiple battery sizes available, ranging between 3MW and 15MW, the Value Maritime’s current carbon capture solution covers engine sizes suitable for container ships of up to 2,000 TEU capacity.