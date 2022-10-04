2022 October 4 17:51

Throughput capacity of CPV to grow 1.7 times to 1.2 million containers by 2025

FESCO’s fleet of containers and container platforms will grow by 25%

Throughput capacity of Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, a company of FESCO) will grow 1.7 times to 1.2 million containers by 2025, Georgy Remizov, Director of FESCO Integrated Transport (Saint-Petersburg based subsidiary), said at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

“We expect Commercial Port of Vladivostok to handle over 700 thousand TEU by the end of 2022. According to our investment plans, throughput capacity of CPV is to grow to 1.2 million containers by 2025. The fleet of containers and container platforms is to grow by 25%. Throughput capacity of the terminal in Novosibirsk is also to be increased by 25%,” told Georgy Remizov.

According to him, large companies operating in the Far East have been replaced with small firms and lines from Asia, including those from China. Thus, the number of lines operating in the east of Russia has almost doubled. There are about 20 of them now.

“Meanwhile, average capacity of ships has decreased four times which is a considerable imbalance. This factor entails negative consequences associated with the turnover of container equipment. We begin to experience shortage of certain facilities in the Far East,” added the speaker.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

