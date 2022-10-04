  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput capacity of CPV to grow 1.7 times to 1.2 million containers by 2025
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 4 17:51

    Throughput capacity of CPV to grow 1.7 times to 1.2 million containers by 2025

    FESCO’s fleet of containers and container platforms will grow by 25%

    Throughput capacity of Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, a company of FESCO) will grow 1.7 times to 1.2 million containers by 2025, Georgy Remizov, Director of FESCO Integrated Transport (Saint-Petersburg based subsidiary), said at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

    “We expect Commercial Port of Vladivostok to handle over 700 thousand TEU by the end of 2022. According to our investment plans, throughput capacity of CPV is to grow to 1.2 million containers by 2025. The fleet of containers and container platforms is to grow by 25%. Throughput capacity of the terminal in Novosibirsk is also to be increased by 25%,” told Georgy Remizov.

    According to him, large companies operating in the Far East have been replaced with small firms and lines from Asia, including those from China. Thus, the number of lines operating in the east of Russia has almost doubled. There are about 20 of them now.

    “Meanwhile, average capacity of ships has decreased four times which is a considerable imbalance. This factor entails negative consequences associated with the turnover of container equipment. We begin to experience shortage of certain facilities in the Far East,” added the speaker.

    FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

    Related links:

    Container throughput of CPV in 8M’2022 remained almost flat YoY at 484 thousand TEU>>>>

    Fesco expects Commercial Port of Vladivostok to keep annual container throughput unchanged, year-on-year>>>>

    Rosmorrechflot considers it necessary to shift container flows from Far East ports to southern ones >>>>

    Seven new container lines opened in the Far East Basin this year >>>>

Другие новости по темам: FESCO, containers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 4

18:43 Samskip adds Value Maritime CO2 capture to decarbonisation strategy
18:32 DEME upgrades DP fallpipe vessel fleet
18:24 Lomar Shipping announces the corporate acquisition of Carl Buttner
18:06 KBAL and Høglund join forces to offer shipowners ground-breaking ballast water technology
17:51 Throughput capacity of CPV to grow 1.7 times to 1.2 million containers by 2025
17:26 The steel-cutting ceremony for two new ferries takes place at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard
17:06 Mawani and Globe Group sign a contract to build an integrated logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port
16:50 Emperium to present its electric vessel with a hybrid system intended for the Neva in 2023
16:32 Excelerate Energy finalizes agreement with HHI for newbuild FSRU
16:07 TotalEnergies announces naming ceremony for the Brassavola LNG bunker vessel in Singapore
15:44 Hapag-Lloyd acquires terminal business of SM SAAM for USD 1 billion
15:04 Petrofac takes over operatorship of the Northern Endeavour FPSO facility
14:20 Northern Delivery programme of navigation season 2022 is nearly completed ‒ Rosmorrechflot
14:03 Maersk Oil Trading, METS, Mitsui and ABS develop methanol bunkering project in Singapore
13:41 Rosmorrechflot reports reduction of oil products transportation by Russia’s IWW in 2022
13:22 Tallink Grupp reports largest quarterly passenger number since 2019
13:02 REGENT and TotalEnergies partner to explore use of electric seaglider for maritime travel to offshore energy platforms
12:34 Sval Energi completes USD 1.3 billion deals
12:01 Multipurpose dry cargo ship of Project RSD34 can be fully fitted with Chinese equipment
11:57 PSA joins ‘The Silk Alliance’ cross supply-chain maritime partnership initiated by Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub
11:28 Sweden sends diving vessel to probe leaking Nord Stream pipelines - Reuters
11:23 Fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga to be loaded with orders until 2030 — Rosmorport
10:45 Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives a negative decision for the export license to the icebreaker ordered by Norilsk Nickel
10:24 IMO and Commonwealth Secretariat join forces for sustainable maritime development
09:50 Crude oil futures rise on expectation of OPEC+ decision to cut oil output
09:35 Port of Long Beach presents annual emissions inventory report
09:25 Rosatom and Rosmorrechflot work out inland water transport corridors leading to Northern Sea Route
08:51 MABUX: Sharp upward deviation is expected in Global bunker market on Oct 04

2022 October 3

18:23 Preparing container vessels for conversion to green fuels – Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center
18:13 Candela's electric hydrofoil ferries could unlock the potential of Seattle's waterways
17:56 Russia needs bulker fleet of 70 million dwt to ensure transport independence in this segment
17:49 Accelleron completes successful spin-off from ABB with shares admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange
17:27 USC to commence building 60,000-dwt bulkers upon completion of Severnaya Verf modernization
17:05 Conti Seafrigo Antwerp realises new frozen food warehouse
16:05 Suez Canal Economic Zone signs contract with Agility to develop and operate a customs and logistics center
15:48 Russia not to face dredging problems on the Northern Sea Route in the coming years – Rosatom
15:24 Amogy launches operations in Norway
15:01 Rosmorrechflot expects throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 to remain flat, year-on-year
14:29 DP World launches a new strategic arm focused on supporting the growth ambitions of large companies
14:06 Performance Shipping announces agreement to acquire eighth Aframax vessel
13:49 Rosmorrechflot plans to have about 50 ships built by 2024-25
13:43 Expro completes subsea decommissioning project on Ireland’s first indigenous gas wells
13:26 Rosmorrechflot considers it necessary to shift container flows from Far East ports to southern ones
12:48 Seven new container lines opened in the Far East Basin this year
12:10 DNV and Pavilion Energy partner to bring fully digital LNG bunkering to Singapore
12:01 Russia’s drifting polar station North Pole-41 commences operation in the Arctic Ocean
11:57 Weathernews launches new service supporting ‘Greener shipping and Sea Logistics’
11:35 Solstad Offshore announces contract for PSV in Brazil
11:34 EverWind and Svitzer announce joint development of green fueled vessels
10:42 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy to provide the grid connection infrastructure for the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm
10:12 The project for a deepening of fairway in the Port of Gothenburg receives permit
09:59 Coal terminal Port Elga planned for construction in Khabarovsk Territory obtains environmental approval
09:35 Mawani and Tabadul sign MoU to develop a new Port Community System
09:16 Crude oil futures rise on possible output cut by OPEC+
09:01 MABUX: Downward changes expected in Global bunker market on Oct 03

2022 October 2

14:13 MISC strengthens its partnership with Seariver Maritime
13:51 Salt designs Bay du Nord FPSO hull
11:27 North Italian terminal orders Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to lift productivity and eco-efficiency
09:58 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of ten new LNG carriers

2022 October 1

15:31 International carbon collaboration could reshape shipping markets - ICS