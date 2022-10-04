2022 October 4 16:50

Emperium to present its electric vessel with a hybrid system intended for the Neva in 2023

The company’s electric vessels are about to be launched on the water routes of Moscow

In 2023, Russia’s first serial manufacturer of electric vessels, Emperium (a company of Sitronics Group) will present its Ecocruiser Hybrid, an electric vessel with a hybrid system intended for operation on the Neva river routes in Saint-Petersburg, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Ryabov, Chief Designer of Emperium LLC, as saying at ‘Shipping in a New Technological Reality’ session held at the Maritime Congress in Saint-Petersburg.

“The company is working on a one-deck variant of Ecocruiser, Ecocruiser Hybrid, which will have a hybrid system for charging batteries operating as a gas generator. The project is intended for operation in Saint-Petersburg, on the Neva river and the Neva Bay routes. We will see it in the Northern capital in the near time,” said the speaker. According to his presentation, the project implementation is set for 2023.

Emperium is Russia’s first company which has organized serial production of electric vessels.Among its designs are electric ships of river and lake class: high-speed catamarans Ecocruiser, Ecovolt for voyages, tours and transportation of passengers, Ecobus and Cityvolt ships intended for operation as water buses with electric propulsion. The company’s shipyard is located at the premises of the production complex in Otradnoye, Leningrad Region.

The company takes part in the project on launching river-going electric ships on the Moskva river. A total of 21 electric ships are planned for operation in the capital. Besides, Emperium has secured contracts for supply of 130-passenger Ecocruiser ships for leisure voyages in Saint-Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk and Nizhny Novgorod.

