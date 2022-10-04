2022 October 4 16:07

TotalEnergies announces naming ceremony for the Brassavola LNG bunker vessel in Singapore

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels moves closer to commencing its LNG bunkering services in Singapore, following a ship naming ceremony of the Brassavola LNG bunker vessel that was held at Sembcorp Marine’s Tuas Boulevard Yard, according to the company's release.

Measuring 116.5m in length and 22m in width with a capacity of 12,000m3, the ship will be the largest LNG bunker vessel for use in service in the Port of Singapore. The Brassavola is scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2023.

TotalEnergies has actively invested in LNG bunkering infrastructure, critical to support its shipping customers’ decarbonization ambition via the uptake of LNG as a marine fuel. TotalEnergies currently charters two 18,600-m³ LNG bunker vessels: the Gas Agility, at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands; and the Gas Vitality, at the Port of Marseille-Fos, France.

Since the start of TotalEnergies’ LNG bunkering operations in November 2020, the Gas Agility and the Gas Vitality have performed about 120 LNG bunkering operations in total. Notably, both vessels have conducted world-premier, large-scale operations across these bunker hubs with high levels of performance and safety records.



The Brassavola is owned by Indah Singa Maritime Pte. Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL and will be chartered by Pavilion LNG Bunker I Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy. Under a long-term agreement with Pavilion Energy, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels will employ the Brassavola to supply LNG bunker to its customers. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is among three licensed suppliers of LNG bunker fuels in the Port of Singapore.



With over three decades of market experience, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. A long-term partner to the global shipping industry, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels serves more than 200 shipping customers across over 130 ports in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its headquarters is located in Singapore, with two satellite offices in Paris and Geneva.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.