2022 October 4 14:20

Northern Delivery programme of navigation season 2022 is nearly completed ‒ Rosmorrechflot

90% of the planned volumes have been delivered

The Northern Delivery programme of the navigation season 2022 has been nearly completed, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as saying at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

According to the speaker, the plan for the delivery of essential cargoes requested by RF entities in 2022 makes 1.55 million tonnes.

“As of today, 90% of the planned volumes have been delivered and the navigation season comes to an end in the northern areas,” said the head of Rosmorrechflot.

By the end of 2022, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic is to submit a draft law on northern delivery to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. It is to provide for establishment of a single operator to ensure cargo shipping along the Northern Sea Route and in the Pacific Basin. The document also provides for cargo categorization, making the list of transport and logistics facilities and financing of this network maintenance. Besides, the federal monitoring and control system is to be created as well as single procurement platform to ensure accumulation of large batches.

