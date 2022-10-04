2022 October 4 13:41

Rosmorrechflot reports reduction of oil products transportation by Russia’s IWW in 2022

Photo by IAA PortNews

The decrease is particularly attributed to the conditions on the Belaya river

Transportation of oil products by inland water ways of Russia is decreasing this navigation season, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as saying at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

“Transportation of crude oil and oil products along the traditional routes has dropped considerably this navigation season,” said Konstantin Anisimov.

According to him, the decrease should be attributed to the conditions on the Belaya river (Kama tributary). Rosneft has rejected transportation by this river as well as by Kama and Volga. Besides, transportation of oil products from Samara and Saratov regions to the offshore handling facility at port Kavkaz has also fallen.