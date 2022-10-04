2022 October 4 15:04

Petrofac takes over operatorship of the Northern Endeavour FPSO facility

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has officially taken over operatorship of the Northern Endeavour FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offtake) facility on behalf of the Australian Government, according to the company's release.

This major milestone is a huge step in the landmark decommissioning contract which heralds the start of an era of decommissioning in the nation’s offshore oil and gas sector.

Petrofac’s Australian team based in Perth, Western Australia, was contracted approximately six months ago to complete Phase 1 of the decommissioning of the Northern Endeavour FPSO by the Australian Government’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR).

Since the award, work has been underway to prepare the FPSO for disconnection. The first task was to carry out extensive due diligence including physical inspections of the remote FPSO, which is being maintained in non-production mode. The Northern Endeavour is a 274-metre-long vessel, moored between the Laminaria and Corallina oil fields about 550 kilometers northwest of Darwin in the Timor Sea.

As the nominated operator on behalf of the Australian Government, Petrofac is responsible for the safety and day-to-day operation of the FPSO, as well as preparing it for disconnection.

The team is supported by the company’s global technical hubs with their extensive decommissioning experience. A large proportion of the existing offshore crew on board the Northern Endeavour have been retained to ensure critical asset knowledge is retained.