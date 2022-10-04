2022 October 4 13:22

Tallink Grupp reports largest quarterly passenger number since 2019

Tallink Grupp has today published to the stock exchange the company’s 2022 September and third quarter passenger and cargo transport statistics.

According to the statistics, Tallink Grupp transported a total of 392 491 passengers in September 2022, which is a 26.5% increase compared to September 2021 (310 265 in September 2021). The number of cargo units carried by the company’s vessels also increased by 0.6% to 34 169 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.7% to 61 603 units in the same comparison. The September figures reflect the fact that as of 20 September 2022, six of the company’s vessels are chartered out.

In the third quarter of the year (July – September) the company transported a total of 1 893 603 passengers, which is a 65.5% increase compared to the previous year (1 144 092 passengers in Q3 2021) and also an increase on Q3 2020 (1 314 301 passengers in Q3 2020). The number of transported cargo units increased in Q3 2022 by 13.1% compared to the same period in 2021 and totalled 102 399 units (90 538 units in Q3 2021).

The number of passenger vehicles carried in Q3 2022 also increased by 21% compared to the same period last year and totalled 277 747 vehicles (229 468 passenger vehicles in Q3 2021).

The biggest passenger number increase during the quarter was on the Finland-Sweden route with the passenger number increasing in Q3 2022 by a total of 82.2% compared to the same period last year. The Estonia-Finland route also saw significant recovery in passenger numbers during the quarter year-on-year with the passenger number up in 2022 by 61.7%.



