2022 October 4 13:02

REGENT and TotalEnergies partner to explore use of electric seaglider for maritime travel to offshore energy platforms

REGENT, the company pioneering the electric seaglider for sustainable high-speed maritime travel, and TotalEnergies, a French global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies and one of the top seven supermajor energy companies, has announced the launch of a strategic partnership to explore the use of REGENT’s all-electric seaglider for maritime travel to offshore wind and oil platforms. The collaboration will comprise robust information exchange, active requirements development, and use-case validation, according to the company's release.



The partners will identify global offshore energy sites and pilot the REGENT seaglider along a route to a selected platform. Following the initial pilot, REGENT and TotalEnergies will explore new routes and conduct additional pilots to drive forward longer-term cooperation opportunities.



REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility. REGENT builds seagliders, a new category of electric vehicle that operates exclusively over the water that will drastically reduce the time and cost of moving people and goods between coastal cities.

Seagliders will service routes up to 180 miles at up to 180 mph with existing battery technology and up to 500 miles with next-generation batteries, via existing dock infrastructure.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.