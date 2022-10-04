  The version for the print
    Multipurpose dry cargo ship of Project RSD34 can be fully fitted with Chinese equipment

    Not all Chinese manufacturers are certified by RS, hence tests and approvals are needed

    Multipurpose dry cargo ship of Project RSD34 can be fully fitted with Chinese equipment, Victor Rodin, General Director of Sudoexport JSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation), said at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

    “We are looking into cooperation with Chinese design bureaus able to offer solutions on complete equipment of ships of certain projects. As of today, we are considering a multipurpose dry cargo ship of Project RSD34 in view of equipment supply from China in the future, Victor Rodin said at the session dedicated to the relations between Russia and China.

    According to Victor Rodin, Sudoexport launched regular import of Chinese equipment in 2021.

    Together with USC it was decided that Sudoexport can act as a single-window for supply of all equipment of Chinese origin. The key activity of the company is organization of equipment supplies from China and organization of maintenance services.

    However, not all Chinese manufacturers are certified by RS. Therefore, special work, tests and approvals are needed, says General Director of Sudoexport.

    Apart from supply of equipment, cooperation with the Chinese partners implies joint work on establishing local facilities for assembling and testing of oversize and overweight ship equipment.

    Besides, under consideration is centralized procurement of imported equipment for civil ships being designed, built and repaired by USC. USC is supporting audit of potential Chinese suppliers eager to be listed as reliable certified partners providing USC with ship equipment.

    Victor Rodin says there are numerous requests of that kind.

    Sudoexport JSC has been representing the Russian shipbuilding in the global market for more than 50 years. Almost all types of vessels built by domestic shipyards have bbeen exported by the company which a participant and an executor of numerous governmental programs on construction and promotion of serial and non-serial products of domestic shipbuilding in the foreign markets.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

