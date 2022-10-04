2022 October 4 10:45

Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives a negative decision for the export license to the icebreaker ordered by Norilsk Nickel

According to the information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the Ministry made a negative decision in the export license matter on September 30th, 2022, says Helsinki Shipyard's release.

NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "Norilsk Nickel" in January 2022 signed the contracts with Finland's Helsinki Shipyard Oy for the supply of the main equipment for the icebreaker ordered by Nornickel, and the ship model, designed by Aker Arctic, a design bureau, successfully passed ice and open-water tests.



The new icebreaker was supposed to have an integrated dual-fuel diesel-electric power unit, which can use both LNG and low-sulphur diesel oil.

The new icebreaker was supposed to complement the Arctic fleet of Norilsk Nickel.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The construction of LNG-powered icebreakers has been under discussion from 2017. There was a plan to order four ships for operation in the Kara Sea and in the Gulf of Ob. It was first initiated by Atomflot which will apparently operate the icebreaker under construction. Nornickel earlier announced its intent to finance the construction with its own resources. NOVATEK also used to speak about building of icebreakers. Construction of one ship was estimated at $300 million.

Nornickel, Rosatom State Corporation and the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center (FESRC, part of Rosneft Oil Company) earlier signed an agreement of intent to design and build a dual-fuel diesel-LNG icebreaker to escort ships carrying Nornickel’s cargo along the Northern Sea Route. The agreement was signed at the Eastern Economic Forum. Later, the companies operating in the Arctic revised their plans amid sanctions and decided to reject using LNG equipment.

