2022 October 4 09:50

Crude oil futures rise on expectation of OPEC+ decision to cut oil output

Oil prices rose by 0.38%-0.57%

On 4 October 2022, 09:01 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.57% higher at $89.37 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery rose by 0.38% to $83.95 a barrel.

Oil prices continue rising as the market is waiting for the OPEC+ metingwhich can make a decision to cut the output. According to Bloomberg, OPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day.