  • Home
  • News
  • Crude oil futures rise on expectation of OPEC+ decision to cut oil output
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 4 09:50

    Crude oil futures rise on expectation of OPEC+ decision to cut oil output

    Oil prices rose by 0.38%-0.57%

    On 4 October 2022, 09:01 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.57% higher at $89.37 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery rose by 0.38% to $83.95 a barrel.

    Oil prices continue rising as the market is waiting for the OPEC+ metingwhich can make a decision to cut the output. According to Bloomberg, OPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 4

12:34 Sval Energi completes USD 1.3 billion deals
12:01 Multipurpose dry cargo ship of Project RSD34 can be fully fitted with Chinese equipment
11:57 PSA joins ‘The Silk Alliance’ cross supply-chain maritime partnership initiated by Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub
11:28 Sweden sends diving vessel to probe leaking Nord Stream pipelines - Reuters
11:23 Fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga to be loaded with orders until 2030 — Rosmorport
10:45 Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives a negative decision for the export license to the icebreaker ordered by Norilsk Nickel
10:24 IMO and Commonwealth Secretariat join forces for sustainable maritime development
09:50 Crude oil futures rise on expectation of OPEC+ decision to cut oil output
09:35 Port of Long Beach presents annual emissions inventory report
09:25 Rosatom and Rosmorrechflot work out inland water transport corridors leading to Northern Sea Route
08:51 MABUX: Sharp upward deviation is expected in Global bunker market on Oct 04

2022 October 3

18:23 Preparing container vessels for conversion to green fuels – Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center
18:13 Candela's electric hydrofoil ferries could unlock the potential of Seattle's waterways
17:56 Russia needs bulker fleet of 70 million dwt to ensure transport independence in this segment
17:49 Accelleron completes successful spin-off from ABB with shares admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange
17:27 USC to commence building 60,000-dwt bulkers upon completion of Severnaya Verf modernization
17:05 Conti Seafrigo Antwerp realises new frozen food warehouse
16:05 Suez Canal Economic Zone signs contract with Agility to develop and operate a customs and logistics center
15:48 Russia not to face dredging problems on the Northern Sea Route in the coming years – Rosatom
15:24 Amogy launches operations in Norway
15:01 Rosmorrechflot expects throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 to remain flat, year-on-year
14:29 DP World launches a new strategic arm focused on supporting the growth ambitions of large companies
14:06 Performance Shipping announces agreement to acquire eighth Aframax vessel
13:49 Rosmorrechflot plans to have about 50 ships built by 2024-25
13:43 Expro completes subsea decommissioning project on Ireland’s first indigenous gas wells
13:26 Rosmorrechflot considers it necessary to shift container flows from Far East ports to southern ones
12:48 Seven new container lines opened in the Far East Basin this year
12:10 DNV and Pavilion Energy partner to bring fully digital LNG bunkering to Singapore
12:01 Russia’s drifting polar station North Pole-41 commences operation in the Arctic Ocean
11:57 Weathernews launches new service supporting ‘Greener shipping and Sea Logistics’
11:35 Solstad Offshore announces contract for PSV in Brazil
11:34 EverWind and Svitzer announce joint development of green fueled vessels
10:42 Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy to provide the grid connection infrastructure for the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm
10:12 The project for a deepening of fairway in the Port of Gothenburg receives permit
09:59 Coal terminal Port Elga planned for construction in Khabarovsk Territory obtains environmental approval
09:35 Mawani and Tabadul sign MoU to develop a new Port Community System
09:16 Crude oil futures rise on possible output cut by OPEC+
09:01 MABUX: Downward changes expected in Global bunker market on Oct 03

2022 October 2

14:13 MISC strengthens its partnership with Seariver Maritime
13:51 Salt designs Bay du Nord FPSO hull
11:27 North Italian terminal orders Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to lift productivity and eco-efficiency
09:58 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of ten new LNG carriers

2022 October 1

15:31 International carbon collaboration could reshape shipping markets - ICS
13:48 14% of the Port of Valencia’s electrical energy will be of solar origin
12:17 Emissions focus from charterers promises both scrutiny and support - ICS
10:43 Finnpilot Pilotage announces a 4.7% increase in pilotage fees for 2023

2022 September 30

18:05 Port of Cardiff celebrates new distribution centre lease with Owens Group
17:59 Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant launches yet another multi-purpose boat of project 02220
17:28 Hoegh Autoliners offers customers carbon neutral operations
17:05 Maersk Drilling awarded contract offshore Brazil with Shell
16:57 Twelve Chinese sailors die of suspected food poisoning near Vietnam - Australian Associated Press
16:45 CMA CGM launches new early container return incentive
16:25 Kalmar’s EcoFlex rental solution to help Logent improve the sustainability of its cargo-handling activities
16:07 Container ship Sparta delivered 340 TEU of consumer goods to Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region
15:51 Aqaba Container Terminal announces zero-emission vision
15:27 RF Government to allocate RUB 2 billion for creation of LNG equipment prototypes
15:14 HHLA and Fraunhofer CML start IHATEC project
15:04 LR approval in principle for Maridea’s Moray Base floating wind concept
14:48 Albania implements the IMO Anti-fouling Systems Convention
14:03 Rolls-Royce and Lürssen to focus on methanol propulsion for large yachts