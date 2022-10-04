2022 October 4 09:25

Rosatom and Rosmorrechflot work out inland water transport corridors leading to Northern Sea Route

Proposals will be submitted to RF Government

Rosatom and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) are working out inland water transport corridors leading to the Northern Sea Route, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vladimir Panov, Special Representative for the Development of the Arctic, Rosatom, as saying at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

“It is a complicated and comprehensive issue we are addressing today together with our colleagues in the Ministry of Transport... so that our proposals could be submitted to RF Government,” said Vladimir Panov.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.