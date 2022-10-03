2022 October 3 17:27

USC to commence building 60,000-dwt bulkers upon completion of Severnaya Verf modernization

USC has designed bulkers with deadweight of up to 90 thousand tonnes

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) plans to commence the construction of 60,000-dwt bulkers upon completion of the Severnaya Verf modernization which is expected in 2024-25 tonnes in capacity, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Lyashenko, Director of USC Technical Development Department, as saying at the Maritime Congress in Moscow. According to the speaker, the corporation has designed bulkers with deadweight of up to 90 thousand tonnes which are to be fitted with equipment of domestic origin.

Sergey Lyashenko emphasized that large ships would be built basing on a 'distributed shipyard' principle.

“We are working with our customers in this respect. I think it will be in demand and we will try to fully meet our customers’ requirements,” said Sergey Lyashenko.

