2022 October 3 15:48

Russia not to face dredging problems on the Northern Sea Route in the coming years – Rosatom

Rosatom has undertaken measures to ensure dredging in the Arctic

Rosatom has undertaken measures to address the problem of dredging on the Northern Sea Route, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vladimir Panov, Special Representative for the Development of the Arctic, Rosatom, as saying at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

“The issue of dredging on the Northern Sea Route needs particular attention in view of sanction regimes introduced in various segments and obviously exacerbating the situation. We have found a virtually ready scenario... In the near time, we will be able to speak specifically about it. In the near time, the Russian Federation will not face this problem on the Northern Sea Route,” said Vladimir Panov.

