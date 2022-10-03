2022 October 3 16:05

Suez Canal Economic Zone signs contract with Agility to to develop and operate a customs and logistics center

The Suez Canal Economic Zone today announced that it has signed a contract with Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and investment leader, to develop and operate a customs and logistics center in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, according to the company's release.

The agreement with Agility was signed during the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Economic Forum in the presence of Waleid Gamal Eldien , Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), and Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairman of Agility.

Agility will work with SCZONE to implement its strategic vision in the areas of services, logistics, and industrial zone support by establishing a technical and logistical arm that will automate customs processes and operations in the SCZone. The automation piece will link the SCZONE’s customs departments and relevant government agencies concerned with inspection work. The project, intended to turn the zone into a global logistics hub, will improve the flow of goods and commodities and bring efficiency and lower costs to international companies and investors operating there. Agility invest USD 60 million to build a 100,000 SQM customs and logistics centre in the industrial zone in Ein Sokhna, as well as another 100,000 SQM customs and logistics centre in East Port Said. The project will be implemented during the second half of 2023.