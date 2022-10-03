2022 October 3 15:01

Rosmorrechflot expects throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 to remain flat, year-on-year

Turnover on inland water transport in 8 months of the year rose by 4.4%-5.3%

In 2022, throughput of Russian seaports is expected to remain flat, year-on-year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Zakhary Djioev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as telling journalists at the media conference in the framework of the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

“Strong mixed trends were seen in the first month when logistics was changing. Recent months have seen stabilization of logistics. In July, the decrease versus 2021 was as slight as a statistical error. An increase was registered in August. In the 9-month period of 2022 we expect to see the same level as in January-September 2021, with an increase by 0.1-0.2%. Basing on this dynamics, the year result is not to be less than in the previous year, I think,” he said.

According to preliminary data, throughput of Russian seaports in the 9-month period totaled 620-623 million tonnes.

In 2022, turnover on inland water transport is also positive, he said adding that cargo transportation as of August 1 rose by 4.4% to 56 million tonnes, passenger transportation – by 5.3% to 5.1 million tonnes. By the end of the year, Rosmorrechflot expects cargo turnover to total 114-115 million tonnes.