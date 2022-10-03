2022 October 3 14:29

DP World launches a new strategic arm focused on supporting the growth ambitions of large companies

DP World has launched the Global Business Corporation, a new strategic arm focused on supporting large companies in achieving their growth ambitions. The initiative, which is set to further raise Dubai’s profile as a preferred global business destination, invites companies to enhance their international operating models with a base in the emirate, according to the company's release.

GBC seeks to connect companies to business enablers across Dubai to help them scale up and operate seamlessly.

GBC can provide business set-up and licensing -- under unique common law-based GBC Regulations -- for large companies that wish to set up a limited liability entity or branch in Dubai. A GBC license permits a foreign or domestic corporate group to own and operate a business management entity, allowing them to build a wide range of functional expertise and regional management capabilities as well as intellectual property, based on their strategies, operational needs, and capital requirements. GBC companies registered in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) can also be used as holding companies.

The launch of GBC by DP World will open new horizons for large companies focused on strategic growth in a remapped, post-pandemic world. Located at the strategic crossroads of major trade corridors and close to some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets, GBC will help companies access a comprehensive portfolio of business enablement solutions and a thriving business ecosystem in Dubai to facilitate new opportunities for businesses to expand their operations in Dubai.



GBC is a complementary to the coalition of Dubai’s foreign direct investment advocacy and advisory groups. GBC will further enhance Dubai’s ability to add value and agility to corporations establishing their headquarters or regional hubs in the city.