2022 October 3 15:24

Amogy launches operations in Norway

Amogy Inc., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, announced the opening of its Norway operations with the hiring of Christian W. Berg, Managing Director, Amogy Norway. Mr. Berg joins Amogy Norway from his most recent position as Director of Business Development for Yara Clean Ammonia, a decarbonization-focused subsidiary of leading global ammonia producer, Yara International ASA, according to the company's release.

An innovative and results-driven leader with experience developing renewable fuels for the shipping industry, Mr. Berg will be tasked with accelerating Amogy’s effort in commercializing its ammonia-to-power technology with partners in the Scandinavian countries.

Norway, known as a renewable energy and global shipping leader, has the advanced infrastructure necessary to make ammonia a viable fuel source for cargo ships as well as an ecosystem that presents strategic commercial partnership opportunities for Amogy.

Through extensive public and private collaboration, Norway is driving the green energy transition and is already developing ammonia refueling stations for ships, or “bunkering locations.” In February 2021, it was also announced that the country would house Europe’s first large-scale green ammonia project, making it an ideal second home for Amogy.

The company will establish its Norwegian headquarters in Stavanger, a city with a rich and active history in the oil and shipping industries that has transformed into a regional center for renewable energy production and innovation. Amogy will also open a satellite office in Stord, co-located with the Maritime Cleantech (MCT) cluster headquarters office and the Catapult Centre Sustainable Energy test center. Amogy is a member of MCT and is evaluating projects to test in Stord, where its zero-emission shipping technology would be tested in simulated real-life conditions alongside other advanced sustainable energy technologies.

Amogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company has been invested in by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and DCVC. To date, Amogy’s scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a drone and heavy-duty tractor.