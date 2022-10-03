2022 October 3 13:49

Rosmorrechflot plans to have about 50 ships built by 2024-25

Photo by Maritime Congress organizers

The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) is going to have about 50 ships built by 2024-25, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Zakhary Djioev, head of the Agency, as saying at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

According to the speaker, a leasing mechanism is to be used for the construction of ships. In September 2022, Rosmorrechflot took the delivery of two ships (a buoy tender and a hydrographic vessel). The Agency expects the delivery of several more ships by the end of this year.

“The contracts signed are being implemented, so the shipyards are working,” emphasized the head of Rosmorrechflot.