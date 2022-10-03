  • Home
  
  • 2022 October 3 13:26

    Rosmorrechflot considers it necessary to shift container flows from Far East ports to southern ones

    Photo by Maritime Congress organizers

    That is needed for unloading of the Far East Basin

    The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) considers it necessary to shift container flows from Russia’s Far East ports to the southern ones, particularly to the port of Novorossiysk. That will let unload the facilities in the Far East which operate at their full capacity, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Zakhary Djioev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), as saying at the Maritime Congress in Moscow.

    “Underway is the work on optimization of logistics including involvement of rear terminals and loading of open-top railway cars,” Zakhary Djioev said when speaking measures on optimization of container logistics in the Far East region.

    Major international operators including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE stopped calling at Russian ports after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Container flows have turned from the North-West to the Sout and the Far East of Russia. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article What does eastward pivot bring?

