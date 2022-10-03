2022 October 3 13:43

Expro completes subsea decommissioning project on Ireland’s first indigenous gas wells

Energy services provider Expro has successfully completed the plug and abandonment (P&A) of Ireland’s first indigenous gas wells, according to the company's release.

Expro provided the delivery of integrated subsea and well test services over an eight-month period to intervene, plug and abandon subsea wells from a mobile offshore drilling unit located in the Celtic Sea.

The subsea intervention scope utilized Expro’s 7 3/8” ELSA (Expro landing string assemblies) system, supported by a complete backup system and direct hydraulic topside and subsea controls package.

Achieving over 3,000 successful operations globally, ELSA is Expro’s industry-leading subsea well access technology, providing clients with a safe and environmentally secure operating system for the commissioning and decommissioning of subsea wells.

Expro completed the work scope with 100% operational uptime and zero non-productive time (NPT) across the duration of the project.

The performance on this project, allied with the recent highly successful completion of Intervention Riser System deep-water operations in Mauritania, further enhances Expro’s position as a leading provider of subsea P&A solutions.