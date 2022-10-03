2022 October 3 12:10

DNV and Pavilion Energy partner to bring fully digital LNG bunkering to Singapore

Pavilion Energy and DNV have jointly developed a fit-for-purpose LNG bunker digital solution for employment in the Port of Singapore, according to the company's release.



Through the collaboration, both companies developed a tailored digital bunkering platform ‘FuelBoss’ to meet local requirements. As a fully digitalized end-to-end bunkering solution, FuelBoss will improve process integrity, data transparency, and operational efficiency for customers. This includes digital checklists and electronic Bunker Delivery Notes developments. The project elevates Pavilion Energy’s commitment to champion the digital transformation of the LNG bunkering in the Port of Singapore.



FuelBoss, launched in early 2021, has quickly become one of the market leaders in end-to-end digital bunkering of alternative fuels, initially focused on LNG. Over 400 bunkering operations have now been completed through FuelBoss, connecting more than 20 different customers with their bunker suppliers, primarily in Europe. Users also report significant time savings through working digitally.



This joint project comes on the back of a cooperation agreement that Pavilion Energy and DNV signed in 2021 to digitalize LNG bunkering in Singapore. Since then, both parties have contributed their leading expertise to improve DNV’s FuelBoss platform.



Pavilion Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. Headquartered in Singapore, its global energy business encompasses natural gas supply and marketing activities in South-East Asia and Europe; and global LNG trading, shipping and optimisation; as well as energy hedging and financial solutions.



Pavilion Energy has also been a pioneer by developing LNG bunkering for the maritime industry and by promoting greenhouse gas emissions reduction and carbon offsets in the LNG value chain. As an advocate for LNG and natural gas as a transitional fuel of choice, Pavilion Energy is driving energy transition efforts towards a more sustainable future for generations to come.



DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.