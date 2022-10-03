2022 October 3 11:57

Weathernews launches new service supporting ‘Greener shipping and Sea Logistics’

Weathernews Inc (WNI), the weather intelligence company, has upgraded its OSR-e (Optimum Ship Routeing) and PMS-e (Performance Monitoring Service) sea-planning tools as part of its Total Fleet Management Service concept to support customers manage their emissions goals, according to the company's release.

Both OSR-e and PSM-e update Weathernews’ existing OSR and PMS services incorporating additional Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and CO2 environmental content in the embedded ship performance models. The strategy is to help fleet operators establish seamless emissions target management and reporting.



The service’s overall value proposition is supporting customers' work towards decarbonization and managing both CII rating and CO2 targets.



Leveraging Weathernews’ highly accurate weather, route and voyage data, and cutting-edge technology, the platform is backed up by meteorologists, risk communications experts and Voyage Planners on the ground in the company’s global operations centers.



Weathernews is gearing up to present its new service to existing European clients at two Green Forums in Athens and Elsinore next month, designed to be part of an ongoing collaborative arena. The plan is also to roll out promotions that provide added-value benefits to existing customers in the region.



Weathernews Inc. was founded in 1986 and is one of the largest weather information companies in the world.