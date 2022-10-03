2022 October 3 09:59

Coal terminal Port Elga planned for construction in Khabarovsk Territory obtains environmental approval

Design capacity of Port Elga is 30 million tonnes per year

Coal terminal Port Elga planned for construction at cape Manorsky in the Sea of Okhotsk has obtained environmental approval, according to Elga Ugol Management Company LLC.

The state environmental review has been conducted by the Azov-Black Sea Department of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources. The documents were found to be compliant with the requirements of the environmental legislation, according to the commission’s conclusion approved on 23 September 2022.

“Thus, the initial works on Port Elga have been approved. Having obtained the positive conclusion, the company is ready to commence its works in the water area of the Okhotsk Sea,” reads the statement.

Design capacity of Port Elga is 30 million tonnes per year. Coal will be delivered from the Elginsky coal deposit by the Pacific Railway. The port will be able to simultaneously load up to four ships of 85,000 tonnes in displacement. The first vessel is to be handled in 2024.

In September 2022, Gazprombank, Khabarovsk Territory Government and Port Elga (a company of A-Property Group) signed an agreement on cooperation in construction of a non–public railway line with associated infrastructure from Vanino port terminal “Port Elga” to the Elga coal deposit, as well as a marine coal terminal near cape Manorsky on the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk. The agreement was signed at the Eastern Economic Forum. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 146.6 billion

The initiative on building of an independent port foresees the construction of terminals for loading/unloading of ships and railway cars with a 5-kilometer long conveyor line between them, as well as a coal storage area in the port zone.

The Elginsky coal deposit is among the world’s largest deposits of coking coal. It is located in the South-Eastern part of Yakutia, 415 km east of the town of Neryungri and 300 km from the Baikal-Amur Railway. The Port Elga construction site is located on the North-West shore of the Uda Bay, in the Sea of Okhotsk (Khabarovsk Territory). The nearest settlement is the village of Chumikan.

A-Property owns 80% of the Elga coal complex, 20% is controlled by EnergoGroup LLC run by Alexander Isaev, General Director of Elga-Sibantracite Management Company LLC (ELSI).

