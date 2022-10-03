2022 October 3 09:35

Mawani and Tabadul sign MoU to develop a new Port Community System

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Electronic Information Exchange Company (Tabadul) to new Port Community System to shape the future of trade, increase competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth in the Saudi ports, according to the company's release.



The MoU aims to expand the portfolio of services at Saudi ports from 46 to 150, besides leveraging emerging and modern technologies as per global best practices, including geospatial technologies and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as offering swift, secure, and advanced invoice and payment services to clients using the latest Fintech solutions.



The agreement will involve restructuring the processes and operations at Saudi ports according to global standards along with boosting connectivity with global ports, as well as implementing smart gates and emerging technologies in the Port Community System.



While this partnership is an outcome of the Smart Ports initiative that was introduced by Mawani to implement emerging technologies and drive digital transformation in the logistics sector in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub linking three major continents.



Formed through a Royal Decree, Tabadul is a leading Saudi digital logistics company that specializes in digital transformation across the logistics and business sectors, as well as developing secure tech. solutions to scale up efficiency and transparency, promote foreign trade, and boost operational performance to realize economic growth aspirations and large-scale development. ​