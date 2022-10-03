2022 October 3 09:01

MABUX: Downward changes expected in Global bunker market on Oct 03

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight downward changes on September 30:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 501.18 (-5.57)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 760.06 (-0.96)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 096.54 (-1.75)



380 HSFO fuel grade, according to MDI (comparison MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark), were undervalued on September 30 in all selected ports. The underestimation premium was registered as: Rotterdam – minus $97 (minus $76 the day before), Singapore – minus $150 (minus $148 the day before), Fujairah – minus $152 (minus $136), in Houston – by minus $67 (minus $72 the day before). The underestimation level increased in all selected ports except of Houston. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the undercharge level increased by 21.



In the VLSFO fuel grade segment, three out of four selected ports, according to the MDI index, were in the overcharge zone: Singapore – plus $59 (plus $55 the day before), Fujairah – plus $49 (plus $58 the day before) and Houston plus $21 (plus $29 the day before). In Rotterdam this fuel grade remained undercharged by minus $10 (minus $6 the day before). As per MDI – downward trend prevails in the VLSFO segment: the overcharge premium declined in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah and Houston, where overcharge level declined by 9 and 8 points respectively.



MGO LS was undercharged in three out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – by minus $90 (minus $52 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $125 (minus $119 the day before), in Houston – by minus $55 (plus $56 the day before). This fuel grade remained overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $133 (plus $172 the day before). MDI index in MGO LS segment decreased in all selected ports, except of Houston The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam (the undercharge level increased for another 38 points), and in Fujairah (the overcharge level declined by 39 points.



We expect Global bunker prices may continue to decline on October 03: the price for 380 HSFO may decrease by 2-5 USD/MT, VLSFO – by 3-6 USD/MT, MGO LS – may decrease by 15-25 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com