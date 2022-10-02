  • Home
  • News
  • MISC strengthens its partnership with Seariver Maritime
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 2 14:13

    MISC strengthens its partnership with Seariver Maritime

    MISC Berhad (MISC) announced that its subsidiaries Polaris LNG Three Pte. Ltd. and Polaris LNG Four Pte. Ltd. have secured long-term time charter contracts with SeaRiver Maritime LLC (SRM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for two more Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers. The agreement brings the total number of contracts with SRM to four LNG carriers.

    MISC, through the above subsidiaries, have also signed an agreement with a reputable shipbuilder for the construction of the LNG carriers in South Korea. These 174,000 cubic metres (cbm) LNG carriers will be chartered by SRM for a firm period of 10 years. They will be equipped with ecoefficient technologies such as X-DF 2.1 engines with Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) System and Air Lubrication System which will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

    Eaglestar Shipmanagement Gas (S) Pte. Ltd., a global integrated marine services provider, will be appointed to provide project management services during the shipbuilding phase, and to take charge of the operationalisation and shipmanagement of the vessels when they are delivered in 2026.

    In 2019, MISC secured 15-year time charter contracts for two LNG carriers from SRM. These vessels are currently under construction in South Korea and slated for delivery in the first quarter of 2023. The new long-term time charter contracts will further reinforce MISC’s leading position as one of the global players in the LNG shipping sector.

    MISC is one of the largest single owner-operators of LNG tankers in the world with a distinguished reputation for overall operational excellence, reliability, safety and on-time cargo deliveries. Its Gas Assets & Solutions (GAS) fleet currently comprises 30 LNG carriers, six Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) and two LNG Floating Storage Units (FSUs) with a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of over two million tonnes.

    MISC Berhad (MISC or the Group) is a global leader in delivering energy-related maritime solutions & services with more than 50 years of experience in the maritime industry. The Group's principal businesses comprise energy shipping and its related activities, owning and operating offshore floating solutions, marine repair and conversion, integrated marine services, port management and maritime services as well as maritime education and training. The Group’s modern and diverse fleet consists of more than 100 owned and in-chartered vessels comprising of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Ethane carriers, Petroleum and Product vessels, Floating Production Systems (FPS) as well as LNG Floating Storage Units (FSU) with a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of more than 13 million tonnes.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 2

14:13 MISC strengthens its partnership with Seariver Maritime
13:51 Salt designs Bay du Nord FPSO hull
11:27 North Italian terminal orders Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to lift productivity and eco-efficiency
09:58 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of ten new LNG carriers

2022 October 1

15:31 International carbon collaboration could reshape shipping markets - ICS
13:48 14% of the Port of Valencia’s electrical energy will be of solar origin
12:17 Emissions focus from charterers promises both scrutiny and support - ICS
10:43 Finnpilot Pilotage announces a 4.7% increase in pilotage fees for 2023

2022 September 30

18:05 Port of Cardiff celebrates new distribution centre lease with Owens Group
17:59 Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant launches yet another multi-purpose boat of project 02220
17:28 Hoegh Autoliners offers customers carbon neutral operations
17:05 Maersk Drilling awarded contract offshore Brazil with Shell
16:57 Twelve Chinese sailors die of suspected food poisoning near Vietnam - Australian Associated Press
16:45 CMA CGM launches new early container return incentive
16:25 Kalmar’s EcoFlex rental solution to help Logent improve the sustainability of its cargo-handling activities
16:07 Container ship Sparta delivered 340 TEU of consumer goods to Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region
15:51 Aqaba Container Terminal announces zero-emission vision
15:27 RF Government to allocate RUB 2 billion for creation of LNG equipment prototypes
15:14 HHLA and Fraunhofer CML start IHATEC project
15:04 LR approval in principle for Maridea’s Moray Base floating wind concept
14:48 Albania implements the IMO Anti-fouling Systems Convention
14:03 Rolls-Royce and Lürssen to focus on methanol propulsion for large yachts
13:32 Successful delivery of 1800TEU container vessel M/V “ASL HONGKONG”
13:16 DNV confirms Nordseecluster wind farms will comply with German offshore regulations
13:13 Turnover of FESCO’s Far East coastal services in 8M’2022 rose by 6%, YoY
12:53 Orsted completes divestment of 50 % of Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm
12:44 Handling of Belarus’ oil products in Russian ports can total 3 million tonnes in 2022
12:21 ABS and DSME team-up on decarbonization strategy
12:01 OOCL completes trial voyage with biofuel from Chevron
11:40 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index deceases by 31.0% in September 2022
11:22 POT and EMERCOM held joint firefighting exercise on oil tanker in Saint-Petersburg
11:05 Dutch fishing vessel struck anchored product tanker, oil leak
10:37 China's first 2,000-ton offshore wind power installation platform delivered in Guangzhou - China Daily
10:33 Russia convenes emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline blasts
10:09 China ports container volume rises 4.1% in January - August 2022
09:55 Delivery of second ice-class buoy laying vessel of Project BLV03 accepted in Murmansk
09:32 Crude oil futures are slightly up after a decrease at the previous session
09:32 Brazil’s CBO Group and Wartsila sign Decarbonisation Service agreement to speed up fleet sustainability
09:21 MABUX: Bunker index may turn into downward changes on Sep 30
08:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 39, 2022

2022 September 29

18:36 Shift Clean Energy selected to electrify 17 new tugboats
18:10 Ulstein develops 8,000t foundation installation vessel
17:50 Volgotrans files suits against Lotos shipyard for over RUB 800 million in total
17:06 Vattenfall awarded major wind power project off the coast of Germany
16:44 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to build three cruise ships of ‘Karelia’ design
16:34 Yinson Greentech commences construction of all-electric cargo vessel
16:18 The largest shipyard in the MENA region signs a long-term agreement with Bahri Logistics
15:56 Container shipping and logistics experts Matson joins SEA-LNG
15:04 Aker Solutions joins to the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative
14:58 Amount of cargo transported via Bosphorus rose 40% since 2005
14:36 Hoegh Autoliners joins First Movers Coalition and commits to using green fuels already by 2030
14:25 Maritime industry unites to call for earmarking of ETS revenues
13:45 Sanmar Shipyards delivers 7th tug to SAAM Towage
13:24 Port of Cork Company launches a new 13.5-hectare container terminal
12:56 Severnaya Verf shipyard launches lead factory freezer-longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-2
12:53 China delivers first VLCC equipped with four rigid sails - The Maritime Executive
12:05 Second ship of Project 03141, Kedon, left Khabarovsk Shipyard for delivery base
11:40 Mawani signs 7 agreements during the Saudi Maritime Congress
11:03 GTT receives AiP from Bureau Veritas for the design of a LNG-fuelled & “NH3 Ready” Very Large Crude Carrier
10:23 Keppel O&M secures repeat newbuild FPSO contract worth US$2.8b from Petrobras