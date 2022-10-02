2022 October 2 13:51

Salt designs Bay du Nord FPSO hull

Salt Ship Design AS designs harsh environment FPSO hull for the Bay du Nord project for Equinor and licence partner BP.



Salt has been working closely with Equinor over quite some time to develop an FPSO with enhanced motion characteristics and purpose made for operation in the exposed weather conditions in the Flemish Pass basin.



“It has been a great experience over the last 8 years to be working with Equinor being a major international energy company with a vast experience in developing, building, and operating FPSOs. Salt’s contribution has been our expertise in design and shipbuilding of complex vessels for demanding operations at sea. The result is a ship shaped FPSO concept with unique design solutions.” says Egil Sandvik, CEO Salt Ship Design



In February 2022 Equinor and Salt entered a pre-FEED contract to mature and further develop the hull design in cooperation with Equinor, Topside and Turret contractors, Class, Flag and Authorities. This work will carry on until start of FEED.



The development of FPSO designs and concept studies are an important part of Salt’s business, and the being a part of the Bay du Nord FPSO development represents an important breakthrough in an interesting new segment.



Reference is made to Equinor for further information regarding the Bay du Nord project or the FPSO details.