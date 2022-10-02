2022 October 2 09:58

GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of ten new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard DSME for the tank design of ten new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), including eight vessels on behalf of two Asian ship owners and two vessels on behalf of a European ship owner.



GTT will design the tanks of these ten vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ and NO96 GW membrane containment system developed by GTT.



The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026.