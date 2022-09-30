2022 September 30 16:07

Container ship Sparta delivered 340 TEU of consumer goods to Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region

The Sparta left Ust-Luga for its first voyage to Kaliningrad on 27 September 2022

In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation and in order to ensure food and energy security of the Kaliningrad Region, Oboronlogistics relocated another of its vessels from the port of Novorossiysk to the port of Ust-Luga: the container ship Sparta and put it on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk sea line.



According to Oboronlogistics, the vessel has already made its first voyage, delivering containers (340 TEU) with consumer goods, including food, as well as construction materials to the Kaliningrad Region on September 30, 2022. The transition took about 2.5 days.

The universal cargo ship Sparta can carry any type of cargo for various purposes. The vessel has 2 holds, a cargo deck and is ideal for transporting containers. At maximum load, Sparta is able to transfer more than 400 TEU in one flight.



The presence of ship cranes with a lifting capacity of 240 tons each and a stern cargo ramp allows the vessel to carry out cargo handling. The cargo ship develops a speed of up to 14 knots. The length of the vessel is 127 m, width – 20 m, draft – 6 m.

