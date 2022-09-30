2022 September 30 15:27

RF Government to allocate RUB 2 billion for creation of LNG equipment prototypes

Work on implementation of 11 projects to begin in 2022

The Government of the Russian Federation will finance research and development work on creation of domestic equipment for gas liquefaction and for production of various products through application of chemical technologies. A total of RUB 6 billion is to be allocated: RUB 2 billion – to create LNG equipment prototypes for mid- and large-scale production of LNG, RUB 4 billion – to develop technologies for production of chemical products. A related document has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the official website of RF Government.

The subsidies will be provided from the government's reserve fund to Russian companies involved in such developments.

Work on implementation of 11 projects will begin in 2022. It will let increase LNG production in the future. By 2035, LNG production is to reach 80-140 million tonnes per year.

Besides, this year is to see the kickoff of 30 projects with federal financing on production of goods through application of modern chemical technologies.

The above-mentioned allocations will allow for launching of production with sales making at least RUB 12 billion. The works will be conducted in the framework of the federal project “Promoting research and development work in civil industries”.