2022 September 30 15:04

LR approval in principle for Maridea’s Moray Base floating wind concept

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Maridea, a Dutch subsidiary of MULTI Engineering group, for its innovative Moray Base concept, based on a series produced ‘monopile type’ floating foundation for offshore wind turbines, according to LR's release.

The concept features a thick-walled steel tubular structure without nodes, reducing fatigue hotspots which could eliminate the need for costly offshore repairs.

The novel design benefits from a streamlined process, from production to transport and installation, driving down costs for wind farm operators. The base is constructed using a monopile fabrication process, avoiding traditional fabrication practices with complex nodes that increase production time, whilst the four sections of the foundation allow for easier global transport and assembly.

Approval in Principle was awarded following LR’s assessment of the Moray Base current design, undertaken against the requirements of the relevant industry codes and standards. The design evaluation covers the strength and stability aspects of the concept, for a sample location in the Central North Sea and is based on a 25-year lifetime design without the necessity of intermediate dockings.



The AiP adds to LR’s commitment to advance the case for emerging technologies in the floating offshore wind sector. Previously LR has granted AiP to Seaplace for its CROWN active ballast control system and to further support the development of floating offshore wind, LR is due to publish its Recommended Practice (RP) for floating offshore wind in the near future.