2022 September 30 13:32

Successful delivery of 1800TEU container vessel M/V “ASL HONGKONG”

On the Sep. 2022, M/V “ASL HONGKONG” which was surveyed by China Classification Society (CCS) was successfully delivered to Huanghai Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd., according to CCS's release.



M/V “ASL HONGKONG” is the leading ship of four 1800TEU container vessels that ordered by Asean Seas Line Co.,Ltd (ASL) built by Huanghai Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd and it is classified into CCS. As a representative ship of the new generation container vessel, this ship has parameters as length of 171.9 metre, designed draft of 8.5 metre and design speed 18.7 knots, and is equipped with single main engine and single propeller, unmanned engine room, bow thruster and a ballast water treatment installation.

She is compliance with the latest requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) by IMO, and given with class notations of “G-EP”(Green Passport), “In-Water Survey”, “SCM”(screw shaft condition monitoring system) and etc. This ship model features with advantages of fast sailing speed, short shipping time, great carrying capacity, easy maintenance and low cost of fuel consumption per tank, etc.









Under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, in order to see the project through to high quality completion within the schedule, CCS Qingdao project team worked closely and efficiently with ship owner, shipyard and design institute. Before delivery, CCS surveyors also conducted training and exchange sessions with ship crews on ship characteristics, operational procedures of key equipment and so on; having the good communications between surveyors and ship crews ensures any technical problems raised will be resolved effectively. Timely and high quality survey services provided by CCS surveyors are highly recommended and rated by ship owner, shipyard and related parties.